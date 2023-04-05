UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results Not Releasing Today. Check Details

Students have been asked to check official notifications issued by the board to know result date.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will not release the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams today (April 5). Dismissing a viral social media post, Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary (UPMSP) said that the news is fake. The result is expected to be released in the second or third week of April, according to reports. Fifty eight lakh students, who appeared in the exams, can check the results when it is uploaded on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in.

In the April 1 circular posted on Twitter, Mr Shukla said that the board will take legal action against those who posted the fake news on social media.

Once the result date and time are announced, the schedule will be updated on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their scorecard and result from there.

Students have been asked to keep checking for the official notifications issued by the board to know the result date.

As per the schedule released by UPMSP, the Class 10 and 12 exams were held from February 16 to March 3, 2023. The board had said in a statement that a total of 58,85,745 candidates had registered for the board exams.

The exam was conducted across 8,753 centres, UPMSP further said.

In a separate Twitter post, Mr Shukla claimed that the UP Board created a record by checking 3.19 crore copies in 14 days.

The copy checking started on March 18 and the feat was achieved on March 31, a day before the deadline to finish it on April 1.