UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Last Date Extended, Check Details

Only candidates whose internships are completed by August 15, 2024, are eligible to participate in NEET PG 2024 counselling.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has extended the last date for Round 1 registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) until September 30, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. Earlier, the application submission deadline was September 28 at 5 pm.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Step 1. Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in
  • Step 2. Select the link for 'UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Round 1'
  • Step 3. Enter your credentials to log in
  • Step 4. Choose a course, input your roll number and date of birth, and submit
  • Step 5. Upload the required documents and submit them
  • Step 6. Print the confirmation page for future reference

List of Documents Required for Counselling

Candidates must bring the following documents to participate in the counselling process:

  • Copy of the allotment letter
  • NEET PG admit card
  • NEET PG or NEET MDS scorecard
  • Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
  • Mark sheets from all MBBS exams
  • MBBS degree certificate
  • Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate
  • Permanent registration certificate (State Medical Council, MCI, or DCI)

Eligibility

  • Candidates who participated in NEET PG 2024 or NEET MDS 2024 and have been declared qualified are eligible for counselling
  • Only candidates whose internships are completed by June 30, 2024, are eligible to participate in NEET MDS 2024 counselling
  • Only candidates whose internships are completed by August 15, 2024, are eligible to participate
  • In NEET PG 2024 (MD/MS/Diploma/DNB) counselling
  • For state quota seats in postgraduate courses at government institutions, candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS from medical/dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh-except for Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Gorakhpur-are eligible for counselling
