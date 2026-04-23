UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad 10th, 12th Result 2026 Today: Five Ways To Download Your Marksheet

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is scheduled to declare the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results today at 4 pm for nearly 52 lakh students. To avoid heavy traffic on the official websites, students are advised to use alternative platforms that provide instant access to results, such as the NDTV result checker, DigiLocker, UMANG, and SMS.

NDTV result checker provides instant access to UP Board 10th and 12th scores and marksheet while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result Via Official Website

Visit the UP Board's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter the required details, such as your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen.

Download the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

Direct Download Link (Official Website)

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result Via NDTV

Direct Download Link (NDTV)

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result Via DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in

Click on the respective link for UP Board 10th Result 2026 or UP Board 12th Result 2026.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Direct Download Link (DigiLocker)

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result Via UMANG

Visit the official website web.umang.gov.in and click on the respective link for "UP Board-2026 High School (Class X) results" or "UP Board-2026 Intermediate (Class 12) results".

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link (UMANG Website)

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result Via SMS

To receive your scores of Class 12: Type UP12 Roll Number and send it to 56263

To receive your scores of Class 10: Type UP10 Roll Number and send it to 56263

The board exams were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, at 8,000 centres, including 596 government schools, 3,453 government-aided schools, and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.