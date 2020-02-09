State Government To Launch Internship Scheme For School, College Students In UP

UP government will launch an internship scheme for school, college students

Uttar Pradesh Government will, soon, run an internship scheme for students of class 10 and class 12. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, said that the state government will introduce internship scheme for high school, inter, and college graduates to help with employment prospects.

The UP CM, while addressing a job fair organized by the Department of Labour and Employment Exchange at Gorakhpur University, said that under the internship scheme students will get an opportunity to intern with various technical institutes and industries.

The CM added that each student who partakes in the internship scheme for 6 months of one year will be given Rs. 2500 as honorarium per month. Of the total amount given to interns, Rs. 1500 will be provided by the central government and Rs. 1000 will be provided by the state government.

The official twitter handle for CM's Office also tweeted about the proposed internship scheme.

"After the completion of internship, the government will also help the youth in getting jobs and an HR cell will also be created for this," he added.

The Chief Minister also added that his government has decided to compulsorily recruit 20 per cent girls in the state police department.

He also added that the government's priority is to open ITI and skill development centre in each tehsil of the state which will provide a platform for youth to showcase their skills.

Click here for more Education News