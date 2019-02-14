UP Constable Recruitment 2018: UPPRPB Releases Important Notice For Applicants

UPPRPB has released important notice for applicants who applied for October 2018 recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released important notification for applicants who have applied for Reserve Civil Police and PAC recruitment advertised in October 2018. In a notice released by UPPRPB, the board has said that all such candidates in whose application form there is an error in the 'Gender' field and in the 'Police Station' field will be given a chance to get these details corrected.

All such candidates should be present at the board office on February 18, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Candidates will also need to bring their respective application forms, photo identity proof, and address proof in original and a self-attested photocopy of all these documents. Without these documents, a candidate's request for change in details will not be entertained.

Candidates with an error in their application form must present themselves at the board office on the designated date and time for the correction process. Any request for change will not be entertained by the board.

In the calendar year 2018, UPPRPB had released two separate Constable Recruitment process - one in January and one in October. The selection process for the recruitment announced in January 2018 is almost over. The October 2018 recruitment advertised 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts.

Click here for more Jobs News