UP Board Warns Students Against Fraudsters, Results To Be Out Anytime Soon

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is soon expected to declare the results for UP Board class 10, 12 exams. As per reports, the results for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 can be declared from April 20-25, 2025.



Ahead of the announcement of the results, Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released a notification warning students about fraudesters who were approaching High school and Intermediate students to extract money in return of increasing their mark in the exam. The cyber fradusters were also luring students to pass them in return for money. Warning students, the board asked the students to not to take such calls seriously and immediately inform the authorities about such call.



Along with the results, the board will also announce the names of the toppers.

Once released, students can check their results on these websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

ndtv.in/education/results

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams from February 24 to March 12, 2025. Around 27, 32, 216 students had registered for the Class 10 board exam this year, while 27,05,017 for Class 12 exam. A total of 54.37 lakh students had registered-for Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

UP Board Class 10 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

2024: 89.55%

2023: 89.78%

2022: 88.18%

2021: 99.53%

2020: 83.31%

2019: 80.07%

UP Board Class 12 Results: Past Five Years' Performance