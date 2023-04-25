UP Board Results 2023 Declared For Class 12, Board Website Crashes

The Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2023 for class 12 have been declared. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the result in a press conference. The passing percentage for class 12 stands at 75.2%.

Students will be able to check their UP Board Class 10, and UP Board Class 10 12 results on the official website. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and birth date along with other basic information to check the result.

The UP Board Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3. For the Class 12 board, the exam began on February 16. It ended on March 4, 2023.

UP Board 2023 result: Step to download

Step 1: Type the name of the official website of UP Board, i.e., upmsp.edu.in or at upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the active link to the result tab.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the ‘UP Board Class 10 result 2023' or ‘UP Board Class 12 result 2023.

Step 4: Enter their credentials (login and password) and submit

Step 5: UP Board Result 2023 is here

Students must take a printout for future reference.



