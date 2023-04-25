UP Board 10th Result 2023: Priyanshi Soni Tops Exam With 98.33%

Ms. Soni credited her success in exams to her teachers and parents

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the results of the Class 10th and 12th board exams at 1:30 pm today. Students who have appeared in the UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th exams can check and download their results by visiting the official website of UP Board, upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 28.63 lakh students appeared for the class 10 examination and the overall pass percentage in the Board exam is 89.78%. The passing percentage for boys of class 10 was 86.64 percent, and 93.34 percent for girls.

Priyanshi Soni Emerges As Topper

Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College in Sitapur has topped the UP Board's high school exams, with a score of 590/600 (98.33 percent).

Kushagra Pandey of Kanpur Dehat and Mishkat Noor of Ayodhya were ranked second with 97.83 percent marks.

Mathura's Krishna Jha, Pilibhit's Arpit Gangwar, and Sultanpur's Shreyashi Singh secured the third position with 97.67 percent marks.

Talking to reporters, Ms. Soni credited her success in the exams to her college, teachers, and parents and thanked them for motivating her. ''After going home from college, I used to take rest for 1-2 hours and then studied for 4-5 hours daily,'' she said. She also encouraged other students to study hard and have confidence in themselves,

After the results were announced, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated students who passed the exams.

''All of you are the pillars of the golden future of new Uttar Pradesh. May the future of all of you be bright with the grace of Maa Saraswati (the goddess of learning). Students who got top 10 positions at the state level in the 10th and 12th board exams, will be honoured at the state level and those who get top 10 positions at the district level will be honoured at the district level,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद, उत्तर प्रदेश की 10वीं व 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी छात्र-छात्राओं, उनके अभिभावकों व गुरुजनों को हृदय से बधाई!



आप सभी 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' के स्वर्णिम भविष्य के आधार स्तंभ हैं।



माँ सरस्वती की कृपा से आप सभी का भविष्य उज्ज्वल हो, यही कामना है।… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 25, 2023

Steps to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result:

Step 1: Type the name of the official website of UP Board, i.e., upmsp.edu.in or at upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the active link to the result tab.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the ‘UP Board Class 10 result 2023'

Step 4: Enter credentials (login and password) and submit

Step 5: UP Board Result 2023 is here

The UP Board Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3.