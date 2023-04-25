UP Board 2023: Class 10, 12 Results Out Today. Here's How To Check Score

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the much-awaited UP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 today. According to the official statement, the UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 will be declared at 1:30 pm. Students will be able to see their UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 with the help of their roll number and birthdate.

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 16 to March 3, while the Class 12 board exams also began on February 16 but concluded a day later on March 4, 2023. The UP Board exam evaluation procedure came to a close on March 31, 2023.

How to download the UP Board 2023 result?

Step 1: On any search engine, open the official website of UPMSP, i.e., upmsp.edu.in or at upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3: It will redirect you to another webpage, click on the link reading - ‘UP Board 10th result 2023' or ‘UP Board 12th result 2023.

Step 4: As soon as you click on the link, a new web page will appear on the screen. Students are supposed to enter their credentials (login and password) and then click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your UP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen. Check the results, download them and even take a printout for future reference.

The UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 will be announced at a press conference first. The board will also roll out a toppers' list, pass percentage, and other details related to the examination.