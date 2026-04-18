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UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Likely On April 25, Here's How To Check

UP Board Result 2026: To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks will have the option to appear for compartment examinations.

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UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Likely On April 25, Here's How To Check
UP Board Result 2026: The board will release the toppers' list along with the results.

UP Board Result 2026: The wait for over 53 lakh students is expected to end soon as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results on April 25. Once announced, students will be able to check and download their scorecards on the official websites as well as the NDTV Education portal and DigiLocker.

Result Declaration Process

The UPMSP will announce the results through a press conference. Following the declaration, the result links will be activated on the official websites and other platforms. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.

Official Websites To Check Results

  • upmsp.edu.in
  • upresults.nic.in

Steps To Download UP Board Results 2026

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the 'UP Board Results 2026' link on the homepage
  • Enter the required credentials
  • Submit the details
  • The scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Check Results Via SMS

  • Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263
  • Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

Pass Criteria

To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks will have the option to appear for compartment examinations.

Results On DigiLocker, UMANG App

Apart from official websites, results will also be available on DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in).

Students can also check their results via the UMANG app by logging in with their mobile number, searching for 'UP Board', and entering the required details.

Toppers List, Stream-Wise Results

The board will release the toppers' list along with the results. Class 12 results will also be announced stream-wise. Students securing top ranks will be felicitated.

Re-evaluation Option

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply online for re-evaluation or scrutiny of their answer sheets after the results are declared.

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