3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Matric Result Today At Upresults.nic.in New Delhi: UP Board Class 10 result will be released today. The result will be available on the official website and other third party websites. The result will be announced an hour after the declaration of UP intermediate result 2018. This year more than 36 lakh students had registered for the matriculation board exam. Class 10 results are important as based on the marks scored, students would be enrolled in intermediate programmes and polytechnic courses.



The board will also release the result for class 12 students today, an hour before the class 10 results are declared.



The result will also be available on other result hosting websites after the result is released at the board's office.



UP Board Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result At 1:30 pm Today; Live Update



The board exam for UP matriculation students was conducted in February. Last year more than 26 lakh students had appeared for the UP board class 12 exam out of which 82.5 per cent students passed in the exam.



This year almost 10 lakh students dropped out of the board exams amidst stricter exam provisions to prohibit cheating in exams.



