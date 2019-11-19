UP Board Date Sheet For Intermediate Practical Exams Out. Check Here

UP Board practical 2020: The Inter exams will be held from December 15 to January 13.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has the date sheet for the practicals for the Intermediate or Class 12 annual examinations. According to a schedule released by the UP Board, the practical examinations will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held from December 15 to 29 while the second phase will be from December 29 to January 13. The theory papers for the UP Board Intermeidate students will be held in February and March next year.

In the first phase, the UP Board practical examinations for the Intermediate students will be held for Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones.

In the second phase, the practical examinations for the Intermediate students will be held for Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zones.

According to the notification, the marking for the practical examinations will be 50:50 basis; 50 by internal evaluator and 50 by external evaluator.

Other details regarding the deployment of evaluators and examinations will be available at various offices of the board, the notification said.

Recently, the UPMSP has debarred 433 schools across the state from acting as examination centre for board examinations. While some schools have been debarred for only 2020, other schools have been debarred for a longer period.

In 2020, UP Board class 10 (Matric) exam for main papers will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 3. UP Board Class 12 exam for main papers will begin on February 19 and conclude on March 6, 2020.

UP Board 10th exam will start with exam for Hindi and Elementary Hindi on February 18 and conclude with IT/ITES on March 3, 2020.

UP Board 12th exam will start with exam for Hindi, and General Hindi on February 19 and conclude with Vocational subjects on March 6, 2020.

According to the UP Board, as many as 58,06,922 students had registered for the board exams in 2019 and 8,354 schools have been made as exam centres to accommodate the students.

