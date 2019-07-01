Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Releases 2020 Board Exam Dates

UP board has released board exam dates for 2020

UP Board 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the dates for 10th and 12th board examination 2020. With the release of the exam time table, UP Board has become the first education board to release board exam schedule for 2020. UP Board class 10 exam will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 3. Up Board Class 12 exam will begin on February 19 and conclude on March 6, 2020.

The board exams will be conducted in two shifts on each day - the first shift will start at 8:00 am and end at 11:15 am, and second shift will start at 2:00 pm and end at 5:15 pm.

UP Board 10th exam will start with exam for Hindi and Elementary Hindi on February 18 and conclude with IT/ITES on March 3, 2020.

UP Board 12th exam will start with exam for Hindi, and General Hindi on February 19 and conclude with Vocational subjects on March 6, 2020.

In 2019, over 58 lakh students were registered in Class 10 and Class 12 for the UP Board exams. Around 32 lakh students enrolled for the Class 10 exam and 26 lakh students enrolled for the Class 12 exam.

80.07 per cent of the students who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board exam passed and 70.06 per cent students passed in Class 12.

The results were declared within two months after the high school board exam ended. The Class 10 examination in Uttar Pradesh began on February 7 and ended on February 28 in 2019.

