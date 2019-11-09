UP Board Debars 433 Schools From Exam Centre Duties

UP Board has debarred more than 400 schools from acting as exam centres

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has debarred 433 schools across the state from acting as examination centre for board examinations. While some schools have been debarred for only 2020, other schools have been debarred for a longer period. The schools have been debarred for various reasons which includes mass cheating and irregularity during conduct of previous board exams.

In 2020, UP Board class 10 exam will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 3. UP Board Class 12 exam will begin on February 19 and conclude on March 6, 2020.

UP Board 10th exam will start with exam for Hindi and Elementary Hindi on February 18 and conclude with IT/ITES on March 3, 2020.

UP Board 12th exam will start with exam for Hindi, and General Hindi on February 19 and conclude with Vocational subjects on March 6, 2020.

According to the UP Board, as many as 58,06,922 students had registered for the board exams in 2019 and 8,354 schools have been made as exam centres to accommodate the students.

In order to make the examinations copying-free, the UP Board had installed CCTV cameras and voice recorders at the examination centres. The Board had categorized as many as 1,314 examination centres as sensitive, while 448 examination centres had been categorised as hyper-sensitive, according UP education ministry officials.

