UP Board Releases Model Question Paper For 2020 Board Exam

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started releasing model question papers for the board exam which will be held in 2020. Currently the board has released the model question paper for 5 subjects in class 10 and 9 subjects in Intermediate. The model question paper will make it easier for students to understand the exam pattern and the marking scheme. Model question papers can also be used to practice and prepare for the board examinations.

The model question paper for rest of the subjects will be uploaded shortly. Students should check the board's official website for regular updates.

Students can check model question papers for class 10 here and for class 12 here.

UP Board, this year, was among the first education boards to release board examination schedule. UP Board class 10 exam will begin on February 18 and conclude on March 3. UP Board Class 12 exam will begin on February 19 and conclude on March 6, 2020.

UP Board 10th exam will start with exam for Hindi and Elementary Hindi on February 18 and conclude with IT/ITES on March 3, 2020.

UP Board 12th exam will start with exam for Hindi, and General Hindi on February 19 and conclude with Vocational subjects on March 6, 2020.

UP Board is one of the largest education boards. In 2019 board exams alone, over 58 lakh students had registered for the class 10 and class 12 examinations.

