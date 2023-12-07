UP Board Exams 2024: Schedule For Class 10, 12 Released, Check Details

UP Board Exams 2024: The exams are scheduled to commence on February 22

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Thursday officially released the examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12. The UP Board 2024 exams are scheduled to commence on February 22. The Class 10 examinations will initiate with papers in Hindi, general Hindi, and commerce, while the Class 12 inter-exams will begin with military science. The exams will be conducted in two sessions - morning and afternoon. The first session will be held from 8.30am to 11.45am, while the subsequent session will take place from 2pm to 5.15pm.

Earlier, UPMSP instructed schools to organise Class 12 pre-board practical exams between January 5 and 12, 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 datesheet includes comprehensive information such as UP board exam dates for 2024, subject names, exam timings, and guidelines for the students.

The UPMSP timetable for 2023 in PDF format can be downloaded from the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.

This year, the number of applicants for the 2024 final exams stands at 55,08,206.

The pre-board practical examination for Class 12 will be administered at the school level by middle school principals, spanning from January 5 to January 12, 2024. The practical exams for UP Board Class 12 will occur in two stages: from January 25 to February 1 and from February 2 to February 9, 2024.