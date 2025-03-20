UP Board Exam 2025 Results Expected By This Date

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) concluded the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exam on March 12, 2025. The exams for the two classes began on February 24, 2025. As per report, the results for the two classes are expected to be announced by the end of April or beginning of May.

The answer sheets were delivered to the evaluation centres on March 15-16, 2025. The assessment procedure and result preparation for UP Board exams began on March 17, 2025. The board was scheduled to start the evaluation process for the exams after March 19, 2025 after the Holi break of the teachers.



Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website UPMSP by using their login credentials. Results will also be available via SMS and other digital platforms for easy access.



Once announced, the results will be accessible on the following official websites:

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in



In 2024, around 89.55 per cent students passed in Class 10. Girls achieved a higher pass percentage over boys in both the classes. The passing percentage of girls in Class 10 was 93.40 per cent, surpassing boys whose pass percentage stood at 86.05 per cent. Prachi Nigam secured the first position in the Class 10 exam with 591/600 or 98.50 per cent marks.



Shubham Verma from Sitapur topped the Class 12 or Intermediate examination with 489 marks or 97.80 per cent.



UP Board Exams 2025 were conducted across 8,140 exam centers statewide, with over 54.37 lakh students participating. In order to qualify the exam, the students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks out of 100. Those who do not meet the passing criteria will have the chance to appear for compartment exams.