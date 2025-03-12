Check Previous Years' Result Trends For UP Board Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) started the UP Board Class 10 and 12 board exams on February 24, 2025 and concluded the same on March 12, 2025. Around 27,32,216 students have registered for the Class 10 board exam this year, while 27,05,017 have registered for Class 12 board exam.

As per report, the results for the two classes will be announced by the end of April or beginning of May.

In 2024, around 89.55 per cent students passed in Class 10. Girls achieved a higher pass percentage over boys in both the classes. The passing percentage of girls in Class 10 was 93.40 per cent, surpassing boys whose pass percentage stood at 86.05 per cent. Prachi Nigam secured the first position in the Class 10 exam with 591/600 or 98.50 per cent marks.

Shubham Verma from Sitapur topped the Class 12 or Intermediate examination with 489 marks or 97.80 per cent.

UP Board Class 10 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

2024: 89.55%

2023: 89.78%

2022: 88.18%

2021: 99.53%

2020: 83.31%

2019: 80.07%

UP Board Class 12 Results: Past Five Years' Performance

2024: 82.60%

2023: 75.52%

2022: 85.33%

2021: 97.47%

2020: 74%

2019- 70.16%



UP Board Exams 2025 were conducted across 8,140 exam centers statewide, with over 54.37 lakh students participating. In order to qualify the exam, the students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks out of 100. Those who do not meet the passing criteria will have the chance to appear for compartment exams.