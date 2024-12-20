UP Board Announces Dates For 2025 Intermediate Practical Exams, Check Complete Schedule

UP Board Practical Exams 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the 2025 Intermediate Practical Exams. According to a release issued by UPMSP Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the practical exams will be held in two phases across various districts under their respective divisions.

The first phase of practical exams will take place from January 23 to January 31, 2025, for the districts in the Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti divisions. The second phase will be held from February 1 to February 8, 2025, for the districts in the Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur divisions.

Secretary Bhagwati Singh further informed that detailed information regarding the practical exams and the appointment of examiners can be obtained from the respective regional offices of the Parishad. To maintain the integrity of the exams, the practical exams will be conducted under CCTV surveillance in all schools. Recordings of the exams will be securely stored for future reference if needed.

The UP Board's High School practical exams will be held based on internal assessments, including project work, at the school level, similar to the previous year. Students appearing for the High School practical exams must contact their respective school principals to ensure their participation. The results of internal assessments, including marks for moral education, yoga, sports, and physical education for both High School and Intermediate students, will be uploaded online by the school principals on the UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in, starting January 10, 2025.

Pre-board practical exams for Class 12 students will be held from January 4 to January 10, 2025. Meanwhile, annual exams for Classes 9 and 11, and pre-board written exams for Classes 10 and 12, will be conducted from January 11 to January 21, 2025.

The UP Board exams 2025 will begin on February 24, 2025, and continue until March 12, 2025.

Strict measures will be in place to ensure that the exams are free of cheating. In preparation for the exams, the board has already updated the details of the examiners on its portal and is closely monitoring the appointment of examiners to maintain the quality of the process.