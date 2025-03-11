UP Board 2025 Exams: Instances Of Cheating, Unfair Means During Board Exam

Over 2 lakh students of high school and intermediate have skipped the ongoing UP Board exams across the state. As per reports till March 10, a total of 29 candidates have been caught using unfair means in the exam. Besides, 101 FIRs had been lodged against the use of unfair means, fake invigilators and examinees in Uttar Pradesh.



Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested 16 persons solving the Class 10 English paper of the UP Board Exam and confiscated answer sheets and question papers from them. The paper was scheduled for March 7, 2025 during the morning shift.



As per news agency PTI, 14 people were found solving the question paper at the residence of a school principal. Quoting an official, PTI said a Special Task Force team, along with District Inspector of Schools Balmukund Prasad, raided the Jagannath Singh Public Inter College at Katiyamau village in Hardoi district.



"Acting on a tip-off, they also raided the principal's residence located 3-4 kilometres away and found five men and nine women writing the answers. One of them introduced himself as a teacher of the school. The Special Task Force recovered 20 answer sheets from them," PTI reported.



In the second event, two women were found solving the paper outside the Jai Subhash Mahabali Inter College in Dalel Nagar area of the district. District Inspector of Schools Balmukund Prasad told PTI that the two solver gangs have been impersonating students who were appearing for the exam at the respective centres.



District Inspector of Schools Balmukund Prasad has assured that a letter has been written to higher authorities for action against the centre administrators, external administrators and static magistrates of both the centres.

