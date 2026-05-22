UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket for May 31 Exam

UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026: The Bundelkhand University (BU Jhansi), the conducting authority for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2026, has activated the admit card download link on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now access and download their hall tickets online. The UP BEd JEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2026, across various exam centres in the state. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully check all details mentioned on it before the examination day.

Direct Link: UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026

UP BEd JEE 2026 Exam Date

The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2026 will be conducted on:

Exam Date: May 31, 2026

May 31, 2026 Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen and Paper Mode)

Candidates should reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026?

Follow these steps to download the UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026:

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in

Click on the "UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and password.

Click on the submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Details Mentioned on UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2026

Candidates should carefully verify the following details mentioned on the admit card:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Exam Date and Time

Examination Centre Address

Candidate's Photograph and Signature

In case of any error in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities.