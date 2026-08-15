University Of Sheffield Scholarship 2027: Indian Students To Get Over Rs 8 Lakh Tuition Fee Discount

The University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027 will provide a 7,000 pounds reduction in tuition fees to eligible international students from selected countries and regions. Indian students are among those eligible for the award. The scholarship is available for students beginning a full-time postgraduate taught degree in September 2027. Students will receive the award automatically. This means they do not need to submit a separate scholarship application. The scholarship is intended to make postgraduate study in the UK more affordable for international students.

University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027: Eligibility For Indian Students

Applicants must be postgraduate taught offer holders and must be permanent residents of, or have lived in, an eligible country or region for the last three years. The eligible regions include India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye and Vietnam.

Students must accept their University of Sheffield offer by 4 PM UK time on July 6, 2027. They must also be classified as overseas students for tuition fee purposes and must fund their studies themselves.

Postgraduate Diploma and Postgraduate Certificate courses are not eligible. Online, distance-learning, Crossways and Erasmus Mundus courses are also excluded.

University of Sheffield Scholarship 2027: Important Conditions

The 7,000 pounds award cannot normally be combined with another University of Sheffield scholarship, discount or external funding. However, a repayable loan does not count as external sponsorship.

Students must study the eligible course fully at the University of Sheffield. The scholarship is available to students from the University of Sheffield International College as well.

For students enrolled in a two-year master's programme, the 7,000 pounds scholarship will be available in the second year, subject to successful completion of the first year.

The scholarship cannot be deferred. Students who postpone their entry to another year will lose the award. Applicants are responsible for ensuring that any eligible funding is received, as the university will not backdate the scholarship.