UP Scholarship 2026-27: Registration Begins Today For Class 9-12 Students

The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has announced the schedule for the UP Scholarship Scheme 2026-27. Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 can now register for the scholarship from August 11, 2026.

The scholarship scheme is available for eligible students from General, SC, ST, OBC and minority communities. Separate schedules have been released for school students and those pursuing higher studies under the Dashmottar scholarship.

For Class 9 to 12 students, renewal applicants who are already receiving the scholarship can complete their registration and submit required documents between August 11 and August 25, 2026. Fresh applicants, including students entering Class 9 or Class 11, can submit online applications from August 11 to September 21, 2026.

After students submit their applications, the forms will go through different verification stages. Schools will check applications first, followed by verification by district authorities. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will then check the submitted data for errors before the final approval process. Once approved, scholarship money will be transferred directly to students' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

For Class 9 to 12 renewal students, payments are expected between October 25 and October 31, 2026. Fresh applicants may receive scholarship amounts between January 25 and January 31, 2027.

Students studying graduation, post-graduation, diploma, ITI, or other courses after Class 12 will fall under the Dashmottar scholarship category. Renewal applications will be accepted from September 15 to October 15, 2026, while fresh applications can be submitted from September 15 to October 31, 2026.

Dashmottar renewal students are expected to receive payments between January 16 and January 25, 2027, while fresh applicants may receive funds between January 27 and January 31, 2027.

Students should apply only through the official portal, scholarship.up.gov.in, and remember to submit the required hard copies to their school or institution after completing the online form.