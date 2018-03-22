University Of Hyderabad Welcomes UGC Decision To Grant Autonomy

The UGC on Tuesday approved full autonomy to 60 higher educational institutions, including JNU, BHU, AMU, JU and University of Hyderabad, for maintaining high standards of excellence.
Reacting to the honour, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile thanked students, faculty, and administrative staff for their consistent efforts that enabled the University to become one of the top universities in the country.
"I am acutely aware that this greater autonomy comes with the weight of responsibilities and expectations. The University of Hyderabad, through its teaching, research, and outreach activities, has been constantly setting high standards for itself," Prof. Podile said.
"While we can justifiably take pride in what we have achieved so far, this new recognition should serve as an incentive to work even harder to achieve global benchmarks of excellence in higher education," he added," he added.
"There are no doubt challenges ahead, including mobilizing resources, offering competitive postgraduate and research programmes, and attracting the best academic talent, while not losing sight of the public university's social responsibilities and commitment to social justice and equity," the university said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor will soon initiate a multi-layered dialogue within the University and evolve mechanisms to translate this newly granted autonomy into our quest for institution-of-eminence ranking.
