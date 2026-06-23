University Of Glasgow Launches New Scholarship Programme With Martingale Foundation

The University of Glasgow has partnered with the Martingale Foundation to offer a new scholarship programme for postgraduate students who come from financially weaker backgrounds. The aim is to support talented students who want to study mathematics and statistics at the university.

Through this programme, selected students will get fully funded scholarships for Master's and PhD degrees. This means the scholarship will pay for their tuition fees, research costs, and also provide a tax-free living stipend to help with daily expenses.

The scholarship is mainly for students who qualify for UK Home Fee status and have studied in schools in the UK or Ireland. Some Indian students may also be eligible if they meet certain residency and schooling requirements.

Applications for the Martingale Foundation's Mathematics and AI Master's and PhD scholarships will open on 12 August. Students with a strong STEM background, interest in research and financial need can apply.

Along with funding, students will also get extra support like help during the application process, career and leadership training, and opportunities to connect with experts from universities and industry.

The University of Glasgow has also announced other financial support options for Indian students: