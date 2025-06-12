Advertisement

University Of Strathclyde Offers Scholarship Worth More Than Rs 8 lakh For International Students

This financial aid is available to international, self-funded students who are paying overseas fees and have secured admission to a full-time taught master's programme.

University Of Strathclyde Offers Scholarship Worth More Than Rs 8 lakh For International Students
Valued at 7,000 Pound, this scholarship provides a tuition fee reduction.
The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is offering a prestigious international master's scholarship for students pursuing a full-time taught postgraduate degree in Physics starting September 2025. 

The application period opens on June 2, 2025, and closes on July 31, 2025. 

The official website reads: "All postgraduate taught masters offer holders in the Department of Physics who meet the eligibility criteria will receive the scholarship. No separate scholarship application is necessary. "

Who Can Apply?

This financial aid is available to international, self-funded students who are paying overseas fees and have secured admission to a full-time taught master's programme in the Department of Physics at the University's Glasgow campus. The scholarship is not open to applicants receiving full funding from a government or embassy.

Awarding Criteria And Conditions

  • Scholarships will be automatically awarded to eligible applicants once their deposit is received, on a first-come, first-served basis until July 31, 2025.
  • No separate application is required.
  • This award cannot be deferred to another academic session or transferred to a different course.
  • A student may only receive one scholarship from the university per academic year.
  • All decisions made by the Faculty of Science are final and not subject Those not meeting the eligibility conditions will not be considered.

How To Receive the Scholarship

If you hold an offer for a postgraduate taught programme in Physics, and you meet the eligibility criteria, the scholarship will be applied automatically to your tuition fees. There is no additional application process.

University Of Strathclyde, University Of Strathclyde In Glasgow, University Of Strathclyde News
