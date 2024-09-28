Study Abroad: Scotland University Offers Scholarships To Engineering Students, Check Details

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, is inviting applications for its Faculty of Science Masters Scholarships aimed at international students for the January 2025 intake. The scholarships, ranging from 5,000 pounds to 7,000 pounds, are available for new international students enrolling in the MSc Advanced Computer Science, MSc Advanced Computer Science with Data Science, or MSc Advanced Computer Science with Software Engineering programs in the 2024-2025 academic year. The deadline for application submission is December 12.

These scholarships will be awarded competitively, with candidates evaluated based on their academic performance - both current and past - as well as any relevant extracurricular or professional experiences detailed in their admission applications. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early, as scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis, and some may be allocated early in the application cycle.

Key Facts:

Number of Scholarships: Up to 25

Value: 5,000 Pounds - 7,000 Pounds

Duration: 1 Year

Use: Tuition fees

Eligibility Criteria:



To qualify for the Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship, applicants must:

Be new, international fee-paying students with an offer for a full-time place in the relevant MSc programmes.

Be self-funded, as those receiving full scholarships from other sources will not be eligible.

Important Terms:

Successful applicants will be notified within four weeks of receiving their admission offer.

Scholarship recipients must pay their deposit by November 14, 2024, to retain their award.

The scholarship is intended for tuition fees and cannot be used for the deposit.

Awardees are expected to participate in student ambassador activities throughout their studies.

Students can only hold one scholarship per academic year from the University of Strathclyde.

In addition, prospective students can attend webinars on October 15, November 5, and November 28 to learn more about the January intake programs in Computer & Information Sciences. These sessions will include overviews from department staff and opportunities for Q&A.

For further details about the scholarship and the January start programs, please visit the University of Strathclyde's official scholarship page.