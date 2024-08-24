Centre For Sustainable Development Scholarship In University of Strathclyde, Check Details

Centre for Sustainable Development Scholarship 2024: The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, United Kingdom, is offering scholarships to international students enrolled in the Master of Science (MSc) in Sustainability programme under the Centre for Sustainable Development for the academic year 2023-24. The scholarship is worth £2,000 (approximately Rs 2,21,400) and is valid for one year, providing financial assistance toward tuition fees. A total of four scholarships are being offered by the university.

However, there is no separate application required for this scholarship. Candidates holding an offer for the MSc Sustainability programme will automatically be considered.

The MSc Sustainability programme at the University of Strathclyde aims to produce global leaders in the field of sustainability. The programme draws expertise from various faculties, including Business, Engineering, Humanities, and Science & Social Sciences.

The official website states: "Candidates must be self-funded (i.e., not in receipt of funding from any other scholarships, employer sponsorship, etc.) and must already hold an offer of a place on our MSc Sustainability. All candidates holding an offer will be automatically considered; therefore, no separate scholarship application is required."

Scholarship recipients are expected to participate in various activities throughout their studies, including:

Monitoring and contributing to applicant forums, providing information about the course

Actively participating in social or class representative committees

Volunteering as an admissions contact for prospective students

Assisting the school with event planning and management

Maintaining alumni connections after completing the MSc programme

For detailed information about the admission process and scholarships, visit the official website at strath.ac.uk.