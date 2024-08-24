Centre For Sustainable Development Scholarship In University of Strathclyde, Check Details

However, there is no separate application required for this scholarship. Candidates holding an offer for the MSc Sustainability programme will automatically be considered.
The MSc Sustainability programme at the University of Strathclyde aims to produce global leaders in the field of sustainability. The programme draws expertise from various faculties, including Business, Engineering, Humanities, and Science & Social Sciences.
The official website states: "Candidates must be self-funded (i.e., not in receipt of funding from any other scholarships, employer sponsorship, etc.) and must already hold an offer of a place on our MSc Sustainability. All candidates holding an offer will be automatically considered; therefore, no separate scholarship application is required."
Scholarship recipients are expected to participate in various activities throughout their studies, including:
Monitoring and contributing to applicant forums, providing information about the course
- Actively participating in social or class representative committees
- Volunteering as an admissions contact for prospective students
- Assisting the school with event planning and management
- Maintaining alumni connections after completing the MSc programme
For detailed information about the admission process and scholarships, visit the official website at strath.ac.uk.