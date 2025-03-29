Study Abroad: Scotland University Offers Scholarships To Engineering Students

The University of Strathclyde in Scotland has introduced a range of scholarships for eligible international (non-EU) students enrolling in full-time, on-campus postgraduate taught programs within the Faculty of Engineering for the September 2025 intake.
Scholarship Details
- Value: 5,000 pounds (deducted from tuition fees)
- Number of Scholarships: Varies
- Application Requirement: None (awarded automatically)
- Deadline: September 12, 2025
Eligible students who meet the criteria will have the scholarship amount automatically deducted from their tuition fees once their deposit payment is received. The award is non-transferable and cannot be deferred to another academic session.
Eligible Courses
Students enrolling in the following disciplines within the Faculty of Engineering can avail of the scholarship:
- Aeronautical Engineering
- Architecture
- Biomedical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil & Environmental Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Design, Manufacture & Engineering Management
- Electronic & Electrical Engineering
- Environmental Engineering
- Marine Engineering
- Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Naval Architecture
- Naval Architecture, Ocean & Marine Engineering
- Ocean Engineering
- Product Design
- Prosthetics & Orthotics
- Renewable Energy
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants must be self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying students.
- They must hold an offer to study a full-time postgraduate taught course at the university's Glasgow campus for the September 2025 intake.
- Students who receive full sponsorship from a government body or embassy are not eligible.
- Only one scholarship can be awarded per academic year.
- The Faculty of Engineering's decision on awarding scholarships is final.
- Students who do not meet any of the eligibility requirements will not be considered for the award.
Dean's International Excellence Awards
In addition to the scholarships worth 5,000 pounds, the Faculty of Engineering is also offering a limited number of Dean's International Excellence Awards, valued at 7,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds. These awards are available to exceptional applicants and will be awarded automatically. Eligible students will be notified of their selection before July 31, 2025.
For more details, prospective students are advised to visit the official University of Strathclyde website.