Study Abroad: Scotland University Offers Scholarships To Engineering Students

The University of Strathclyde in Scotland has introduced a range of scholarships for eligible international (non-EU) students enrolling in full-time, on-campus postgraduate taught programs within the Faculty of Engineering for the September 2025 intake.

Scholarship Details

Value: 5,000 pounds (deducted from tuition fees)

Number of Scholarships: Varies

Application Requirement: None (awarded automatically)

Deadline: September 12, 2025

Eligible students who meet the criteria will have the scholarship amount automatically deducted from their tuition fees once their deposit payment is received. The award is non-transferable and cannot be deferred to another academic session.

Eligible Courses

Students enrolling in the following disciplines within the Faculty of Engineering can avail of the scholarship:

Aeronautical Engineering

Architecture

Biomedical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil & Environmental Engineering

Civil Engineering

Design, Manufacture & Engineering Management

Electronic & Electrical Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Marine Engineering

Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Naval Architecture

Naval Architecture, Ocean & Marine Engineering

Ocean Engineering

Product Design

Prosthetics & Orthotics

Renewable Energy

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying students.

They must hold an offer to study a full-time postgraduate taught course at the university's Glasgow campus for the September 2025 intake.

Students who receive full sponsorship from a government body or embassy are not eligible.

Only one scholarship can be awarded per academic year.

The Faculty of Engineering's decision on awarding scholarships is final.

Students who do not meet any of the eligibility requirements will not be considered for the award.

Dean's International Excellence Awards

In addition to the scholarships worth 5,000 pounds, the Faculty of Engineering is also offering a limited number of Dean's International Excellence Awards, valued at 7,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds. These awards are available to exceptional applicants and will be awarded automatically. Eligible students will be notified of their selection before July 31, 2025.

For more details, prospective students are advised to visit the official University of Strathclyde website.