Advertisement

Study Abroad: Scotland University Offers Scholarships To Engineering Students

Study Abroad: Eligible students who meet the criteria will have the scholarship amount automatically deducted from their tuition fees once their deposit payment is received.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Study Abroad: Scotland University Offers Scholarships To Engineering Students
Study in Scotland: The scholarship is non-transferable and can't be deferred to another academic session.
Education Result

The University of Strathclyde in Scotland has introduced a range of scholarships for eligible international (non-EU) students enrolling in full-time, on-campus postgraduate taught programs within the Faculty of Engineering for the September 2025 intake.

Scholarship Details

  • Value: 5,000 pounds (deducted from tuition fees)
  • Number of Scholarships: Varies
  • Application Requirement: None (awarded automatically)
  • Deadline: September 12, 2025

Eligible students who meet the criteria will have the scholarship amount automatically deducted from their tuition fees once their deposit payment is received. The award is non-transferable and cannot be deferred to another academic session.

Eligible Courses

Students enrolling in the following disciplines within the Faculty of Engineering can avail of the scholarship:

  • Aeronautical Engineering
  • Architecture
  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Civil & Environmental Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Design, Manufacture & Engineering Management
  • Electronic & Electrical Engineering
  • Environmental Engineering
  • Marine Engineering
  • Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Naval Architecture
  • Naval Architecture, Ocean & Marine Engineering
  • Ocean Engineering
  • Product Design
  • Prosthetics & Orthotics
  • Renewable Energy

Eligibility Criteria

  • Applicants must be self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying students.
  • They must hold an offer to study a full-time postgraduate taught course at the university's Glasgow campus for the September 2025 intake.
  • Students who receive full sponsorship from a government body or embassy are not eligible.
  • Only one scholarship can be awarded per academic year.
  • The Faculty of Engineering's decision on awarding scholarships is final.
  • Students who do not meet any of the eligibility requirements will not be considered for the award.

Dean's International Excellence Awards

In addition to the scholarships worth 5,000 pounds, the Faculty of Engineering is also offering a limited number of Dean's International Excellence Awards, valued at 7,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds. These awards are available to exceptional applicants and will be awarded automatically. Eligible students will be notified of their selection before July 31, 2025.

For more details, prospective students are advised to visit the official University of Strathclyde website.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Study Abroad, Study Abroad Scholarships, University Of Strathclyde
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now