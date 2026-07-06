University Of Allahabad Begins Teacher Education Admissions, Apply By July 15

The University of Allahabad has started the admission process for its four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed. programme for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates can now apply through the Samarth Admission Portal.

According to the university, the registration and profile update window will remain open from July 5 to July 15, 2026. The admission process will be conducted in two stages.

Read official Notice Here

Phase 1: Registration and Profile Update

Before applying, candidates should make sure they meet the eligibility criteria for the programme. They are also advised to keep the following documents ready:

CUET-NCET 2026 admit card and scorecard

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Recent passport-size photograph and signature (JPEG/JPG format)

Valid EWS/OBC/SC/ST certificate, if applicable, in the prescribed Central Government format

Applicants must fill in all the required details carefully while completing the registration and profile update. Only those who meet the university's eligibility criteria will be considered for the next stage of the admission process.

Phase 2: Programme Selection and Fee Payment

After completing registration, candidates will have to select the B.A. B.Ed. programme on the admission portal and pay the registration fee.

The application fee is:

Rs 300 for UR, OBC and EWS candidates

Rs 150 for SC, ST and PwD candidates

The university has advised candidates to read the B.A. B.Ed. Admission Information Bulletin 2026 available on the admission portal for details about eligibility, counselling, reservation policy and other admission guidelines.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before July 15, 2026, to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure a smooth admission process.