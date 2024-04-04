University Body Launches Capacity-Building Training For Non-teaching Staff

University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched capacity-building training for non-teaching staff members from all 45 central universities. The training programme has been launched in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission. With the new programme, UGC aims to train at least 5,000 employees from all the central universities in the first phase.

Talking about the programme, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, "As part of this capacity-building exercise, the UGC aims to provide thorough training to non-teaching staff in central universities to improve their skills and abilities. The training covers topics such as understanding psychology in workflow, utilising technology in workflow, grasping the higher education ecosystem, managing academics, handling establishment matters, managing finances, and project management."

The UGC has further requested the non-teaching staff members in central universities to complete their courses in the mentioned areas available on the iGOT Mission Karmayogi platform within four months. Post the completion of the training programme, the employees of the central universities will be awarded with certificates.

Mr Mamidala also added that UGC recognises the importance of capacity building in promoting professional development, improving organisational efficiency, and fostering innovation within the higher education sector.

The government established the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to improve standardisation and coordination across various civil services in the country. The CBC operates under the 'Mission Karmayogi' of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT), with a primary focus on enhancing government employees' skills, knowledge, and abilities. This initiative aims to ensure that civil servants are well-equipped to provide high-quality public services in the country.

UGC joined hands with the Capacity Building Commission team in 2023 and conducted assessments to identify the specific capacity needs of UGC employees. Based on these assessments, training programmes were designed to address these competency gaps of the employees.