Universities Asked To Provide Bridge And Online Courses To Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification directing universities to provide bridge courses and online courses to the students for completing their four year undergraduate programme.

An official notification by the UGC read, "For the benefit of students, UGC hereby reiterates the provision given in the 'Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate programmes'. Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing UG programme as per Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue 4-year undergraduate programme and the university concerned may provide bridge courses (including online courses) to enable them for transition to 4-year UG programme. All the universities and affiliated colleges are requested to take note of the above provision."

UGC had earlier released the Choice Based Credit System for undergraduate courses having multidisciplinary approach, and multiple entry and exit options.

As per the Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUP), the degree will be of either 3 or 4-year duration and will offer a multiple exit option to the students. Students who complete one year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas will be entitled to receive a UG certificate. A certificate of UG diploma will be given after 2 years of study and a Bachelor's degree after a 3-year programme.

The 4-year multidisciplinary Bachelor's programme will allow the opportunity to experience the full range of holistic and multidisciplinary education in addition to a focus on the chosen major and minors as per the choices of the student.