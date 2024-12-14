UKPSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2024: Notification For 113 Vacancies Out, Check Details

UKPSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for lower PCS posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 113 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Go to the official website, psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UKPSC Lower PCS Recruitment 2024 link

Fill out the form and make the payment

Save the form for future reference

Important Dates

Last date to fill the online application form: January 04, 2025 (till 11.59pm)

Application Fee - Last date for submission of Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI payment: January 04, 2025 (till 11.59pm)

Date of amendment/change in the online application form: January 10, 2025 (till 11.59pm)

Last date for making amendments/changes in the online application form: January 20, 2025 (till 11.59pm)

The official notification reads: "Before applying online, candidates should study all the instructions mentioned in the advertisement thoroughly and fill the online application form correctly. Incomplete application forms will not be accepted under any circumstances, and the candidate's candidature will automatically be considered canceled. Candidates should not wait for the last date to apply online but should ensure they submit their online application before that."

Vacancies