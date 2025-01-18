UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download

UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 Admit Card: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released admit cards for the UKPSC Upper Provincial Civil Service (PCS) 2024 exam. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2. Click the link to download the UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 exam admit card on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. Check the admit card and download it

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future use

The official notification reads: "Candidates should ensure to follow the important instructions mentioned in the admit card. Any request regarding a change of examination center will not be considered by the Commission. In relation to the advertisement in question, disabled candidates who claimed to bring their own dictation scribe in the online application form and are suffering from more than 40 percent disability are required to submit the documents in Appendix-4 (1) and Appendix-4 (2) of the said advertisement."



UKPSC Upper PCS 2024 Admit Card: Exam Dates



February 2, 2025: General Hindi and Essay

February 3, 2025: General Studies-I (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society) and General Studies-II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, and International Relations)

February 4, 2025: General Studies-III (Technology, Economic Development, Biodiversity, Environment, Security, and Disaster Management) and General Studies-IV (Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude)

February 5, 2025: General Studies-V (Knowledge of the State of Uttarakhand) and General Studies-VI (Knowledge of the State of Uttarakhand)