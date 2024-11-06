UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 613 Posts Tomorrow, Check Details

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will close the application window for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024 tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official UKPSC website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 613 lecturer posts. The registration process commenced on October 18.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Correction window opens: November 19, 2024

Correction window closes: November 28, 2024

After the application process is completed, the link will reopen once to allow candidates to make amendments/changes in their online application entries. Candidates should fill out all entries carefully, as only one opportunity will be given to make corrections to name, date of birth, category, subcategory, gender, etc., after the last date.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official UKPSC website: psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, select the recruitment link

Step 3. Click on "UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024" after the new page opens

Step 4. Register yourself on the new page

Step 5. Once registered, log in to your account

Step 6. Fill out the application form, pay the required fee, and submit it

Step 7. After submitting the application form, download the page for future reference

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test and an interview. Candidates who qualify in these rounds will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 42 are eligible to apply.