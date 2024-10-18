Applications Invited For 613 Lecturer Posts In Uttarakhand, Check Details

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is currently accepting applications for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official UKPSC website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 613 lecturer posts. The registration process commenced on October 18, with a deadline set for November 7.

Important Dates

Deadline for payment of application fee: November 7, 2024

Correction window opens: November 19

Correction window closes: November 28, 2024

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official UKPSC website, psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the recruitment link.

Click on the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 after the new page opens.

A new page will load where candidates will need to register themselves.

Once registered, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form, pay the required fee, and submit it.

Once the application form is submitted, the page can be downloaded.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test and an interview. Candidates who qualify in these rounds will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 42 are eligible to apply.