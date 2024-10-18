Advertisement

Applications Invited For 613 Lecturer Posts In Uttarakhand, Check Details

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The registration process commenced on October 18, with a deadline set for November 7.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The application correction window opens on November 19.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024:  The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is currently accepting applications for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official UKPSC website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 613 lecturer posts. The registration process commenced on October 18, with a deadline set for November 7.

Important Dates

  • Deadline for payment of application fee: November 7, 2024
  • Correction window opens: November 19
  • Correction window closes: November 28, 2024

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official UKPSC website, psc.uk.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, select the recruitment link.
  • Click on the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 after the new page opens.
  • A new page will load where candidates will need to register themselves.
  • Once registered, log in to your account.
  • Fill out the application form, pay the required fee, and submit it.
  • Once the application form is submitted, the page can be downloaded.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test and an interview. Candidates who qualify in these rounds will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 42 are eligible to apply.

