Applications Invited For 613 Lecturer Posts In Uttarakhand, Check Details

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The application correction window opens on November 19.
UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is currently accepting applications for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official UKPSC website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 613 lecturer posts. The registration process commenced on October 18, with a deadline set for November 7.
Important Dates
- Deadline for payment of application fee: November 7, 2024
- Correction window opens: November 19
- Correction window closes: November 28, 2024
UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official UKPSC website, psc.uk.gov.in.
- On the homepage, select the recruitment link.
- Click on the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 after the new page opens.
- A new page will load where candidates will need to register themselves.
- Once registered, log in to your account.
- Fill out the application form, pay the required fee, and submit it.
- Once the application form is submitted, the page can be downloaded.
Selection Process
The selection process includes a written test and an interview. Candidates who qualify in these rounds will be called for document verification and a medical examination.
Age Limit
Candidates aged between 21 and 42 are eligible to apply.