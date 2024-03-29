Universities, Colleges Urged To Use National Eligibility Test Scores For PhD Admissions

PhD admission will be determined by the combined merit of NET marks and interview/viva voce scores.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged higher education institutions (HEIs) to use National Eligibility Test (NET) scores instead of conducting their entrance tests for admission to PhD programmes starting academic session 2024-2025.

"The HEIs are requested to utilise the NET score for admission to PhD programmes instead of conducting their entrance tests from the forthcoming academic session 2024-2025," stated the official release dated March 28.

In a significant decision aimed at streamlining the PhD admission process, the university body announced on Wednesday that NET scores could be used for admission to PhD programmes instead of entrance tests conducted by different universities and higher education institutions.

This decision comes as a relief to students who previously had to undergo multiple entrance exams conducted by various universities for PhD admissions.

Following recommendations from an expert committee, the university body made this decision in the 578th meeting held on March 13.

The NET, conducted biannually in June and December, serves the dual purpose of awarding Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and selecting Assistant Professors among master's degree holders.

Under the new directive, starting from June 2024, UGC NET qualified candidates will be eligible for PhD admissions in three categories:

Eligible for admission to PhD with JRF and appointment as assistant professor.

Eligible for admission to PhD without JRF and appointment as assistant professor.

Eligible for admission to PhD programme only and not for the award of JRF or appointment as assistant professor.

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, "From the academic session 2024-2025, all universities can use NET scores for admission to PhD courses, replacing the need for separate entrance tests conducted by individual universities or Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs)".

"NTA is working on launching the NET application process for the June 2024 session sometime next week," he added.

The NET results will be released in percentile along with the candidate's marks, allowing for their use in PhD admissions.

JRF-qualified students seeking admission to PhD courses will undergo an interview in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations of 2022.

For candidates qualifying in categories 2 and 3, 70 per cent weightage will be attributed to test scores and 30 per cent weightage to the interview for PhD admission.

NET marks obtained by candidates in categories 2 and 3 will remain valid for one year for PhD admissions.