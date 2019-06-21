Consider Handloom Fabric For Convocations: UGC To Universities

Greater usage of handloom garments for apparel would promote the handloom industry in the country: UGC.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a recent circular, requested universities to consider using handloom fabric for ceremonial dresses prescribed for occasions like convocations. The Commission said greater usage of handloom garments for apparel would promote the handloom industry in the country. The Circular asked the varsities to refer to an earlier UGC letter from 2015 through which the Commission had emphasized on using ceremonial robes for occasions like convocation.

“… ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics which would not only give a sense of pride of being Indian but also be more comfortable in the hot and humid weather. Greater usage of handloom garments for apparel would promote the handloom industry in the country,” the circular sent on June 7 said.

“All the universities were accordingly requested to consider using handloom fabric for ceremonial dresses prescribed for special occasions like convocation etc.,” it added.

UGC had sent a directive four years ago in the light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for handloom revival.

UGC has also requested the varsities to submit the action taken and inform the UGC about the adoption of handloom fabric for the special occasions like convocations.

In an answer provided by Human Resources Development Ministry in 2018 to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament, UGC) had informed the Ministry that it has not framed any rules/regulations governing academic dress code for convocation function etc.

“However, with a view to promote handloom industry in the country and to provide livelihood opportunity to lakhs of people living in the rural areas, the Central Government through University Grants Commission has requested Universities to consider using handloom fabric for ceremonial dresses prescribed for special occasions like convocation ceremony etc,” the Ministry informed Lok Sabha then.

“UGC is in process of inviting designs of convocation attire from students and professionals and all such designs will be made available on website for all Universities,” it had said.

