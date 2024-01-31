UGC Removes 'De-Reservation' Draft Guidelines From Website

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has removed the draft guidelines that proposed 'de-reservation' of reserved posts in faculty recruitment at higher education institutions. News agency PTI quoted UGC chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, as saying that the guidelines have been removed from the website as the deadline to submit feedback on the draft is over.

A controversy erupted on Sunday over UGC's draft guidelines that suggested that any vacancy reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates will be 'declared unreserved' if enough candidates from these categories are not available.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clarified that not a single post will be de-reserved and there is no scope for ambiguity about reservations after the introduction of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar also made it clear that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is "going to be no such de-reservation".

The Education Ministry on Sunday directed all Central Educational Institutions (CEIs) to fill vacancies strictly in accordance with the 2019 Act. The ministry said that reservation in CEIs is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in the Teacher's cadre as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019.