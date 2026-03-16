UGC Issues Directive To Strengthen Mental Health Support In Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a guideline to promote physical fitness, sports, students' health, welfare, and psychological and emotional well-being at higher education institutions (HEIs) in India. The guidelines are issued by an expert committee constituted by the UGC.

"Higher education is a key pathway for social transformation and mobility along with the upliftment of individuals, households, and communities," said the UGC in a notification. "The responsibility of HEIs is to provide complete protection to ensure the well-being of students working and studying in a friendly environment," it added.

Objectives of the guidelines:

Promoting physical fitness and sports activities for students

Creating safeguards against academic pressure, peer pressure, behavioural issues, stress, career concerns, depression and other issues on the mental health of students

To teach positive thinking & emotions in the student community

To promote a positive and supportive network for students.

Read official notice here



Key Guidelines:

HEIs should promote a vibrant campus life that supports students' academic, personal, and social development through activities, internships, and community engagement.

Each institution should establish a Students Services Centre (SSC) to provide counseling, mental and physical health support, and address student issues through trained professionals.

HEIs must encourage regular physical activity by providing sports facilities, fitness programs, yoga, and participation in sports as part of evaluation.

Institutions should prioritise student well-being, avoid excessive punitive actions, and instead support behavioral reform through counseling and value-based programs.

Collaboration with medical institutions and development of trained mental health professionals are also recommended to strengthen student support systems.