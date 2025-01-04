UGC Releases Notification For Grading Of Higher Education Institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is planning to develop a system to evaluate higher education institutions (HEIs) based on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In some of the UGC regulations, grades/scores obtained in NAAC accreditation are taken as criteria to make HEIs eligible for certain privileges/entitlements.

In line with this, the commission has invited suggestions/feedback from the stakeholders/public to draft document which may be submitted through the Google form available at https://forms.gle/xY6avHXGfKXJuwBk8

An official notification by the UGC reads, "It has been decided to develop a system to evaluate HEIs based on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. The progress made by the HEIs in implementing the NEP 2020 will be considered while granting privileges and entitlements under various UGC regulations. To facilitate this, a two-step evaluation process has been developed, and specific parameters have been identified to determine the allocation of points."

A higher education institution may be required to pass through a two-step process. In the first step, an institution needs to fulfill the mandatory requirements called 'qualifiers,' followed by 'quantifiers, where the HEI will have to reply with 'yes' or 'no' to a series of questions based on the initiatives of NEP 2020 and the UGC Regulations.

The assessment will be based on the data/evidence to be submitted by the HEI. Submission of false evidence and or any wrong declaration by HEl will lead to the rejection of the application and any other action as deemed fit by the UGC.

The two-step evaluation is as follows:

1. Eligibility Qualifiers: These will be the mandatory benchmarks that an HEl needs to fulfill in order to become eligible for the grant of privileges/entitlements.



2. Quantifier Parameters: The eligible HEI will be evaluated on the identified parameters and the grant of privilege/entitlement will be determined on the basis of the points obtained by the HEI.



An HEI will be mandatorily required to attain the qualifier benchmarks to become eligible for submission of an application to obtain a privilege or entitlement to be granted or conferred by the UGC. HEI will also be required to submit evidence in support of achieving a benchmark parameter.

The complete details are available on the official website of the UGC.