UGC NET December 2025 Exam Syllabus And Marking Scheme

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET 2025 examination from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026.

The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sections. Both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.

Part 1- The questions in Part - I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Part 2- This is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

The syllabus for the exam can be accessed through the following link. University Grants Commission - NET

Marking Scheme

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

Each question carries two marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get two marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

While every effort will be made to ensure that each question has one unique answer, in case, it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt with in following manner:

a) If more than one option is found to be correct, then two marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

b) If all options are found to be correct, then two marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

c) If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then two marks will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.



