UGC Releases List Of Defaulting Universities That Have Not Appointed Ombudsperson

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a list of universities who have not yet appointed ombudspersons. The commission released an official notification sharing the list of defaulting universities. Around 159 state universities have not appointed ombudspersons despite repeated reminders, the notification mentioned. Besides this, nearly 67 private universities are included in the list and around 2 deemed to be universities.

The commission had notified universities on April 11, 2023 for appointing ombudspersons.

The official notification by the UGC read, "UGC has notified the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023 in the Official Gazette on 11 April 2023 (available on UGC website). The Universities were requested to appoint Ombudsperson(s) within 30 days of the notification of the Regulations vide letter dated 12 April 2023. This was followed with several reminders. ln the previous communication dated 5 December 2023, the universities were again requested to appoint Ombudsperson(s) and implement other provisions of UGC Regulations by 31 December 2023. It was also mentioned that the list of universities not complying with these requirements would be published on the UGC website."

Some of the universities mentioned in the list include Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University, Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi

Vishwavidyalaya (Madhya Pradesh), Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (Telangana), . Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (Chhattisgarh), Gujarat National Law University among others. The complete list of the universities can be found on the official website of the UGC.

Those universities who have appointed or appoint ombudsperson subsequently may communicate the complete details of the ombudspersons on the emails shared by the UGC.