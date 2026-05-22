UGC NET June 2026 Application Portal Closing Tomorrow: Check Revised Dates Here

UGC NET June 2026 Application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026 in light of various requests received from the candidates. With the last date to submit an application now set as May 23, candidates must ensure that they fill and submit the application form, pay the required fee, and download their confirmation page before the deadline.

UGC NET June 2026: Revised Schedule

Last date to submit application form: May 23, 2026

May 23, 2026 Last date for application fee payment: May 23, 2026

May 23, 2026 Application correction window: May 25 to 27, 2026

Candidates who missed the first deadline, can now follow the revised schedule to complete the application process.

Registration Checklist

Ensure the following before the portal closes:

Fill and submit the online application form Verify all details carefully Pay the prescribed application fee Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future use

Interested candidates must note that the registration fee for the general or unreserved category students is Rs. 1150. After successful completion of the application form, candidates will receive the UGC NET 2026 admit card, informing them about the exam date, shift, and centre details.

Read more: Step-by-Step Guide To Fill UGC NET June 2026 Application Form

The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD. The UGC NET June 2026 examinations will be held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to 30, 2026.