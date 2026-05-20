UGC NET 2026: Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration, Confirms NTA

UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for UGC NET June 2026 registration. Candidates can complete the application process using alternative identity documents such as PAN Card or Driving Licence through the DigiLocker option. As per the official update, the UGC NET June 2026 registration window will close today, May 20, 2026, at 11:50 pm on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA has advised applicants to carefully complete the registration and fee payment process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Aadhaar Not Compulsory for UGC NET 2026 Registration

According to the latest update shared by NTA, candidates can use other valid identity documents instead of Aadhaar Card while registering for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. The agency stated that applicants can choose alternate ID proofs such as PAN Card or Driving Licence during the registration process.

NTA released the clarification after several candidates raised concerns regarding Aadhaar verification during the application process. The agency advised students to carefully fill in all details before final submission of the form.

How to Apply for UGC NET 2026 Without Aadhaar?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the UGC NET 2026 registration process without Aadhaar:

Step 1: Visit the official registration page at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the sign-up option.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and verify it using the OTP received.

Step 3: In the "Identity Type" section, select alternative ID proof options such as PAN Card or Driving Licence.

Step 4: Enter all required personal and academic details carefully.

Step 5: Click on the verification option and proceed further with the application process.

Step 6: Complete the remaining formalities and submit the application form successfully.

Applicants can visit the official UGC NET portal for the latest updates and detailed instructions related to the June 2026 examination.