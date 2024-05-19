UGC NET June 2024: Registration Window Closes Tonight, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test June 2024 tonight. Eligible and interested students who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, until 11.59pm.

The application correction window is scheduled to open on May 21 and close on May 23. The UGC NET 2024 exam will be held in 181 test cities on June 18.

Registered candidates have the option to make fee payments until 11.59pm on May 20 using credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

According to the notification, candidates should ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents/guardians only. NTA will communicate all information via email to the registered email address or SMS to the registered mobile number only.

UGC NET June 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Unreserved candidates with at least 55% marks in a master's or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC in Humanities and Social Science, Computer Science and Applications, and Electronic Science are eligible to appear in the exam.

Students from Other Backward Classes (OBC) non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disability and third gender category holding 50% marks in a master's degree or equivalent examination are also eligible.

UGC NET June 2024: Age Limit

There is no maximum age limit for taking the UGC NET professorship exam. However, candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) position must be under 30 years of age on the first day of the month in which the examination ends, i.e., June 1, 2024. A relaxation of up to 5 years is granted to students belonging to OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and women applicants.

UGC NET June 2024: Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,150. General-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates will have to pay Rs 600, and SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 325.

UGC NET June 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Select the UGC NET June 2024 link on the home page.

Select the link titled "New candidate register here".

Register for the Online Application Form.

Create a password and select a security question.

Record the application number generated by the system.

Log in using the application number.

Complete the application form.

Enter all necessary information.

Upload the required documents.

Select the "submit" option to finalize your application.

Make the payment for the application fees.

Download the confirmation page and print it out for future reference.

UGC NET June 2024: Exam Date

The UGC NET June 2024 examination is scheduled to be on June 18, 2024. The examination, conducted in OMR (Pen & Paper) mode, will last for 3 hours.

The exam will include two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions, with no break in between.