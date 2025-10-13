UGC NET December 2025: Examination Dates Announced, Details Here

UGC-NET December Exam Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET december examination from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026. Candidates aiming to appear for the examination can apply through the "online" facility available on the official website of the agency - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the country. The intimation city slip will be available for candidates prior to 10 days of the examination on the official website.

The last date to apply and pay fees for the examination is November 7, 2025 (11:50 pm). Two papers will be held for 180 minutes and no break is allowed in between the papers.

UGC-NET December Exam: How To Apply For The Examination?

Visit the official website of the agency - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on "Registration For UGC NET DEC 2025".

Then, click on "New Registration" if applying for first time or "Login" if already registered.

Fill the application form and pay the fees; you will be successfully registered.

An examination fee of Rs. 1,150 is applicable to General/unreserved category candidates, Rs. 600 to Gen-EWS/ OBC-NCL and Rs. 325 to Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD) / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the UGC-NET December examination.

UGC-NET is a national level examination conducted to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. It also serves as a qualifying test for admission to Ph.D. programs and for fellowships from various ministries.