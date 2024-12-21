UGC NET Dec 2024: Exam From Jan 3-16, Check Test Pattern, Schedule, Previous Cut-offs

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024. The exam will take place from January 3 to January 16, 2025, in two sessions: from 9am to 12 noon and 3pm to 6pm.

Mode of Examination

The UGC NET 2024 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test is essential for determining eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

Check UGC-NET December 2024 Schedule Here

Exam Pattern

The examination will consist of two papers:

Paper 1:

Marks: 100

Questions: 50

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Assessing teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.

Paper 2:

Marks: 200

Questions: 100

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Assessing domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate.

Total Duration

The total exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, with all questions being compulsory.

Medium of question paper

The question papers will be available in English and Hindi, except for language papers.

Candidates must choose the preferred medium during the online application process, and once selected, it cannot be changed.

In case of any ambiguity in translation, the English version will be considered final.

Marking Scheme

Each question carries 2 marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Unanswered or un-attempted questions will receive no marks.

If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, only those who attempted the question and selected a correct answer will be credited with marks.

If a question is dropped due to errors, 2 marks will be awarded to candidates who attempted it.

Age Limit and Relaxation

JRF:

Candidates must be under 30 years as of January 1, 2025.

Relaxation of up to 5 years is provided for candidates from OBC-NCL, SC/ST, PwD, and Third gender categories, as well as for women applicants.

Up to 5 years of relaxation is available for candidates with research experience, subject to certain conditions.

A 3-year relaxation is granted to candidates with an LLM degree, and a 5-year relaxation is available for armed forces personnel, subject to the length of service.

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit.

PhD Admission: There is no upper age limit for admission to PhD programmes.

Previous Year Cut-Offs (UGC NET June 2024)

The UGC NET June 2024 cutoff varies by subject and category. Candidates can refer to the official website for the subject-wise and category-wise cutoffs from previous years.

Check UGC NET June 2024 Cut-Offs Here

With the UGC NET December 2024 approaching, candidates are advised to carefully review all instructions and requirements to ensure smooth participation in the exam.