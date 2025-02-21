UGC NET Dec 2024 Results: When And Where To Check Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the UGC NET December 2024 today, February 21, 2025. Once announced, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the results by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

UGC NET 2024 December: Steps to check results

Step 1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET Result link under "Candidate Activity"

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your login credentials and click Submit

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a hard copy of the scorecard for future reference

NTA released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2024 exam on January 31, 2025. Candidates were given time to raise objections against the answer key until February 3, 2025. Applicants were required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for contesting each answer.

The agency will release the final answer key after carefully considering the objections raised by the candidates. The exam was conducted from January 3 to January 27, 2025.

Over 6,49,490 candidates participated in the UGC-NET December 2024 exam, resulting in an overall attendance of 76.5 per cent.



The NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This test determines whether Indian nationals are eligible for roles as Assistant Professors or for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Since December 2018, the UGC-NET has been conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

