UGC National Eligibility Test Answer Key December 2023 Released, Check Steps To Download

UGC NET Answer Key December 2023 is available on the official website.

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test 2023 can access the provisional answer key on the official website. The exam was conducted across 292 cities from December 6 to December 19, 2023, with a total of 9,45,918 candidates appearing for the examination across 83 subjects.

"The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the question paper with recorded responses are available on the website for candidates to challenge. The procedure for challenging the answer Key is enclosed in Annexure - II," the official notification reads.

Check the official notice here

UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on "Public Notice Answer Key Challenge UGC - NET December 2023"

Open the PDF, review the information, and click the login link on the homepage

Enter your details and submit to view the provisional answer key

Download and print the answer key for reference

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Steps to challenge